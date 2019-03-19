Prosecutors in Florida reportedly have offered Robert Kraft, the owner of the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, a chance to avoid prosecution for soliciting prostitution in exchange for an admission that he could be proven guilty at trial.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that the billionaire Kraft, and other defendants recently charged in a sprawling prostitution probe, has been offered a so-called deferred prosecution deal by authorities in Palm Beach County, Florida.

The newspaper said that under the deal, Kraft would have to be screened for sexually transmitted diseases, complete an education course about prostitution and do 100 hours of community service.

Kraft's lawyer, William Burck, and the Palm Beach County State's Attorney's Office, which is prosecuting the case, did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.

Ian Goldstein, a Florida attorney who is representing three other defendants being prosecuted on similar charges, said, "I have no comment about the ongoing plea negotiations."

Kraft, 77, was among more than two dozen people charged in February in a police sting as part of a human trafficking probe focusing on massage parlors in Florida. Kraft was hit with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution, and has pleaded not guilty.

The businessman, who is scheduled to be arraigned March 28, was not accused of human trafficking.

Authorities said Kraft had visited a spa in Jupiter, Florida, on Jan. 19 and 20 in two different Bentleys, and received sexual services in exchange for money. Both visits were captured by cameras police had hidden in the Orchids of Asia Day Spa.

Kraft's second visit came hours before he watched his Patriots defeat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City.

A spokesman for Kraft had said after his arrest, "We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further."