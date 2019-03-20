The UK has asked the EU for a delay to Brexit, what comes next?

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said Tuesday that Europe must protect itself when considering a Brexit extension. At the forefront of the EU's concerns is preventing any disruption to European parliamentary elections between May 23-26.

Berenberg's Schmieding said that the EU27 being "exasperated" with the U.K.'s dithering on Brexit was "understatement of the year." Still, the EU wants to avoid a "hard" Brexit (where no trade relationship with Britain is in place) and doesn't want to be blamed for causing a "no-deal" Brexit.

That means that the EU could either endorse the U.K.'s request for a delay in principle on Thursday, or that EU could ask the U.K. to specify by 28 or 29 March "whether it wants to use the delay simply to finalize and ratify one of the three easy Brexit options, namely May's deal, an augmented customs union or full single market membership," Schmieding said.

"The EU could then call a special summit at short notice to formally grant the Brexit delay request," he note.

If the U.K. said that it wanted a customs union or full single market membership this would require only limited changes, if any, to the Brexit deal (or 'Withdrawal Agreement', as it's officially known). But if the U.K. cannot endorse one of the three options on the table by 28 March, the delay would have to be much longer, Schmieding noted.

A thing for the EU to keep in mind is its trade ties with the U.K. and potential economic damage from not allowing an extension. In 2017, the U.K. had a trade deficit with the EU as a whole of £67 billion, with some EU member states standing to lose much more than others from any sudden "no-deal" Brexit and trade tariffs.

For one, Germany could certainly try to influence any reluctant member states to allow for an extension, given its strong trade ties with the U.K. - in 2017, Germany had just over a £21 billion trade surplus with the U.K, parliamentary data shows. Christoph Schmidt. president or the RWI (the Leibniz Institute for Economic Research) told CNBC Wednesday that all sides were aware of the economic damage a "no-deal" scenario could cause.

"I think we are all aware of the uncertainty that is created by this protracted process, I think everybody knows that a no-deal Brexit or disordered Brexit would create a lot of economic harm to the U.K. itself but also to its economic partners in the rest of the EU so i think it's understandable that one wants to solve a deal or to agree on a deal," he told CNBC's Squawk Box Europe.