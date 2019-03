Market participants continued to digest the latest monetary policy move from the Fed. The U.S. central bank on Wednesday abandoned all plans to raise interest rates this year, citing slowing economic activity, and said it would halt the decline of its balance sheet in September.

In other central bank news, the Bank of England also kept rates unchanged on Thursday, and said its economic outlook would "continue to depend significantly" on the "nature and timing" of Brexit.

The European Union agreed to an extension to the date of the U.K.'s withdrawal from the bloc, but said the length of the delay would depend on whether Parliament approves Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal next week.