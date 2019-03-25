Fed's rate pause is an 'opportunity' for Indonesia to spur growth, says its finance minister

The Federal Reserve's pause in interest rate hikes is a relief for many emerging economies, and represents an opportunity for Indonesia to accelerate growth, the Asian country's finance minister told CNBC on Monday.

"For us ... this is an opportunity to actually accelerate the growth, but we really have to be very careful," Sri Mulyani Indrawati told CNBC at the Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong.

"Because this pause in increasing rates is also showing that the global economy environment is not good. So we really have to be very careful in seeing this signal," she added.

The U.S. central bank surprised investors by adopting a sharp dovish stance last Wednesday, projecting no further interest rate hikes this year, and justifying its more temperate outlook by cutting 2019 growth outlook for the world's largest economy.

Meanwhile, a raft of weak economic data around the world also stoked recession fears.

Germany's manufacturing activity dropped to its lowest level in more than six years in March, according to data from IHS Markit; while in the euro zone as a whole, manufacturing fell to its lowest level since April 2013.

The halt in rate hikes — and the Fed signalling in January that it will be "patient" with monetary policy — is "relieving pressure" for many emerging economies, Sri Mulyani said. That's especially welcome for Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, as it suffers from capital outflows, she said.