UK lawmakers are split over Brexit: What happens next?

The lack of clarity following the votes have left many people scratching their heads over what the U.K. actually wants from Brexit but the vote shows that, like the public, MPs remain as divided as ever.

The votes Wednesday evening showed a clear dislike for the 'no-deal' Brexit option, however, with 400 votes against that option.

"While none of the eight Brexit options won a majority in the U.K. parliament tonight, the 'indicative votes' nonetheless yielded a few clear insights," Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg Bank, said in a note Wednesday night after the votes.

"(1) parliament is strongly against a no-deal hard Brexit; (2) so far, there is more support for a softer version of Brexit than Prime Minister Theresa May's semi-soft deal; and (3) the option of a new referendum is not off the table," he said in a note.

Pickering noted that a majority of MPs are staunchly against a hard Brexit and that while this remains the default option come 12 April if the U.K. has not passed May's Brexit deal or agreed with the EU a further delay, "the clear result (against a hard Brexit) strengthens our view that, if need be, the U.K. would rather ask for a new Brexit delay than plunge into a hard Brexit."