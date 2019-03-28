How the exit interview can be the perfect tool to catapult your career

Want a new way to get a good recommendation, solidify industry contacts, and possibly secure future work? Spruce up your exit interview. Once thought of as a last chance to vent and say good riddance to a former employer, an exit interview — when done correctly — can be used as a smart, strategic tool to propel your career forward.

Making the most of this job transitioning event is something more Americans would be wise to learn. That's because with a tight labor market, an increasing number of workers are quitting their jobs, confident they can land a new one with a fatter paycheck. In fact, according to the latest numbers from the Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey—or JOLTS—approximately 3.5 million Americans are quitting their jobs every month. To put that in perspective, just consider that the figure hasn't been that high since early 2001, and that it's more than double the roughly 1.7 million folks who are laid off in a given month.

Most of what's been written on exit interviews looks at them from the perspective of the employer — how many companies conduct them, what to ask and then how best to use the information. But the information gleaned from these conversations can be just as useful for the departing employee, said Courtney Bigony, director of people science at 15Five, a performance management firm.