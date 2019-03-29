Theresa May in last-gasp Brexit push as lawmakers vote on diluted deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May will hold an all-important vote on a watered-down version of her Brexit deal on Friday, in a last-ditch attempt to avoid a major delay to the country's departure from the European Union.

May's template to leave the bloc has already been comprehensively rejected twice, but this time it is set to be slightly different.

That's because U.K. lawmakers will only be asked to vote on the withdrawal agreement — rather than the withdrawal agreement and the political declaration, which sets out the future relationship between the U.K. and the EU.

The split means Parliament will not be able to ratify the entire withdrawal package, as the law requires the passage of a so-called "meaningful vote" on both parts of the deal.

The vote, which comes on the day the country had long been expected to leave the bloc, is expected to take place at around 2:30 p.m. London time.