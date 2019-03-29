Stock futures higher | Lyft to begin trading | Mnuchin: US-China talks 'constructive'

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning on the final trading day of March and the first quarter. So far, 2019 has been a good year for the bulls. The S&P 500 is off to its best start to a year since 1998. The Dow must make up a 0.8 percent deficit today to avoid finishing lower for March. (CNBC)

Lyft (LYFT) priced its initial public offering at $72 per share, at the high end of the expected range, after that range was raised earlier in the week. The shares of the San Francisco-based ride-hailing platform will begin trading on the Nasdaq this morning. (CNBC)



* On eve of Lyft's much-hyped debut, Warren Buffett says regular investors shouldn't buy hot IPOs (CNBC)

The government is out with personal income and consumer spending numbers for February at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Chicago Purchasing Managers Index is out at 9:45 a.m. ET. At 10 a.m. ET, the University of Michigan issues its final March Consumer Sentiment Index. (CNBC)



* Buffett on the economy: 'It looks like things have slowed down' (CNBC)

It's a very light day for earnings today. Auto retailer CarMax (KMX) is out with quarterly earnings this morning, while there are no companies of note issuing numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)