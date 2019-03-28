Lyft prices IPO at $72 per share: Source

Lyft's initial public offering priced at $72 on Thursday, which would value the company at over $20 billion and hit the top of its expected range.

Shares in the ridehailing company are expected to start trading on the Nasdaq on Friday, under the ticker "LYFT."

The company faces formidable competition from Uber, according to its S-1 filing released earlier this month. Lyft claimed 39 percent of the U.S. market at the end 2018, up 17 percentage points over two years, it said in the filing.

In 2018, Lyft reported:

Net loss: $911 million, an increase of 32 percent from 2017

Revenue: $2.2 billion, double the revenue it saw in 2017

Bookings: $8.1 billion, an increase of 76 percent from 2017

Funded early on by venture firms including Floodgate, K9 Ventures, Mayfield Fund, and Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, Lyft is one of several maturing tech startups expected to go public this year. Others expected to go public in 2019 include Uber, Pinterest, Zoom and Slack. (Uber, Lyft's chief rival, is expected to release its S-1 and go public next month.)

Founded by CEO Logan Green and President John Zimmer in 2007, Lyft launched its ride-hailing app in 2012. In its earlier years, Lyft operated a service called Zimride that focused on long-distance, shared car rides and car-sharing programs on college campuses.

Lyft has been named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 List three times, ranking fifth on the 2018 list.

J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse and Jefferies are the lead underwriters of the offering.

