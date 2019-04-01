Apple backs federal privacy laws in the US, says Tim Cook 6:32 AM ET Wed, 24 Oct 2018 | 01:54

Some experts say it's easier for big tech companies with deep pockets to meet GDPR's standards than smaller start-ups.

"We should not forget that big tech companies such as Facebook have the budgets, the know-how and the resources to comply with highly-complex, high-standard regulation," Patrikios said. "Not everyone in the market has the same capabilities."

While penalties under Europe's data protection laws have gotten heftier, antitrust fines are likely still a bigger threat. Cobbe said Facebook's efforts to merge messaging between its Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger platforms are aimed not at improving privacy but at making it harder for regulators to take apart Facebook's platforms.

"It's much harder to take it all apart again once they've been brought together," she said. "Avoiding competition interventions seems to be Facebook's new strategy."