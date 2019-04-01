Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's cry for stricter internet regulation, including widespread adoption of European-style rules, has left some privacy advocates in Europe unimpressed.
In a Washington Post op-ed and blog post published Saturday, Zuckerberg laid out four areas of the internet that require a "more active role for governments and regulators." One area, he said, is a common framework for comprehensive privacy regulation such as GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), the EU's sweeping set of rules that went into effect last May.
The law aims to give consumers more control over their personal data with key clauses such as the right to access your data and have it deleted. But privacy experts in Europe familiar with GDPR said Zuckerberg's underlying message is less about protecting individuals' rights than Facebook's own business model.