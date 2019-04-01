Tech

Lyft stock is tumbling after a lukewarm market debut last week

  • The stock jumped as much as 23 percent in its opening day Friday before settling to a 9 percent gain.
  • Lyft's market debut offers something of a gut check for Uber, Slack and Pinterest.
Lyft President John Zimmer (R) and CEO Logan Green speak as Lyft lists on the Nasdaq at an IPO event in Los Angeles March 29, 2019.
Shares of Lyft tumbled Monday, trading more than 4 percent down premarket, after a mild market debut last week.

The ride-hailing company is the first of a heavyweight class of tech companies to go public this year. The stock jumped as much as 23 percent in its opening day Friday before settling to a 9 percent gain. The company had a market cap of about $22 billion Friday.

Lyft's market debut offers something of a gut check for Uber, Slack and Pinterest — all tech behemoths set to IPO this year. The company lost more than $900 million in 2018, according to its regulatory filings, and carries "too many big assumptions" for success according to analysts at Guggenheim.

Shares of Lyft were set to open below $75 Monday, more than $13 shy of its Friday intraday high of $88.60. The stock sold at an initial IPO price of $72 in an oversubscribed offering.

