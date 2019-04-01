Dow set for gains | Kellogg nears deal with Ferrero | Bezos' phone data

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning after a Friday surge that ended a profitable first quarter for Wall Street's bulls. The S&P 500 concluded its best first quarter since 1998 and its largest overall quarterly gain since the third quarter of 2009. (CNBC)
* Turkey's lira slides as Erdogan's party suffers pivotal losses (CNBC)
* The biggest question for the market entering the second quarter: Recession or just a soft patch? (CNBC)
Kellogg (K) is near a deal to sell its Keebler and Famous Amos brands to Italy-based Ferrero for up to $1.5 billion, according to sources who spoke to CNBC. Ferrero is the company that owns the Nutella brand and bought Nestle's US candy business last year.
The government issues February retail sales at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Institute For Supply Management issues its March manufacturing index at 10 a.m. ET. At the same time, the government issues February construction spending and February business inventories. (CNBC)
On the earnings front today, egg producer Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) is out with quarterly earnings this morning, while no companies of note are scheduled to release numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)