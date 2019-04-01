Dow set for gains | Kellogg nears deal with Ferrero | Bezos' phone data

The Wall Street Journal reported that tension is simmering between U.S. and Ethiopian officials as investigators prepare to release in the coming days an interim report about the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX jetliner that went down in March.

News that special counsel Robert Mueller ended his investigation without recommending criminal charges against President Donald Trump has had little effect on public opinion, a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows.



* Attorney General Barr expects redacted Mueller report released by mid-April (CNBC)

Trump supporting a lawsuit saying Obamacare is unconstitutional could prove difficult for the president to come up with a replacement plan, especially after voters gave poor marks to GOP health-care proposals in 2017. (CNBC)

More than half of adults are either somewhat more confident or much more confident about their ability to save for retirement than they were three years ago, according to the CNBC and Acorns Invest In You Savings Survey.

Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan suffered stunning setbacks in local elections as his ruling AK Party lost control of the capital Ankara for the first time since the party's founding in 2001. (Reuters)

Saudi Arabia accessed Jeff Bezos' phone and obtained private data belonging to the Amazon (AMZN) CEO, security specialist Gavin de Becker said in an article posted on The Daily Beast, laying out the findings of his investigation.

Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the weekend called for governments to play a greater role in regulating the Internet, citing four areas where he believes better rules are needed. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) has hired Tesla's (TSLA) head of electric powertrains, according to industry publication Electrek, sparking talk that Apple intends to produce an electric vehicle rather than merely a self-driving system.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) has been testing tobacco-free stores in the U.S., but its CEO Stefano Pessina tells the Wall Street Journal that the drugstore chain has no plans to completely abandon cigarette sales.