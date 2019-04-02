To save, or not to save. That question might not be yours.

A growing number of companies direct money from their employees paychecks to a retirement account — even after a worker has said "no, thanks."

Auto-enrollment into retirement plans, of course, is not new. The practice has taken off in the workplace since President George W. Bush signed the Pension Protection Act in 2006, which said employers don't need their workers' permission to sign them up for the company retirement plan.

The results have been powerful: More than 90 percent of employees participate in automatic-enrollment plans, compared with less than 60 percent in voluntary plans. (The most common default savings rate is 3 percent of a worker's salary).

But while many employers auto-enroll their employees one time — typically when they first join the company — some are now doing so again and again, hoping to wear down those prone to ditching.