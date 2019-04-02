Women's Equal Pay Day is Tuesday, marking the extra three months women have had to work in 2019 to match the amount of money men made in 2018 alone.

Tuesday also marks the release of the new CNBC/SurveyMonkey Workplace Happiness Index, which bears one especially noteworthy result in light of the day: equality between men and women, at least in terms of workplace happiness and job satisfaction. Men have a Workplace Happiness Index score of 72 and women a score of 70, close enough to lack a statistically meaningful difference.

Overall, majorities of both men and women say they're well paid for the work they do — but men more so than women (76% vs. 69%). Women are in fact paid less than men, with 63 percent of women and just 46 percent of men reporting personal incomes below $50,000. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 20 percent of working men but just 10 percent of working women say they make $100,000 or more.

In part, women's lower average pay is a reflection of structural differences between men's and women's employment, and these data bear that out as well. Women, for example, are more likely than men to work part-time, sometimes by necessity but often by choice. Part-time workers in general make less money than full time workers, and are less likely to be on a career path with the same growth potential that full-time employees have.