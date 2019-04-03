Let's go. Start investing today

This is the youngest you'll ever be for the rest of your life — and you may live a lot longer than you think — so it's never too late to start. It will make you less scared — not more — about the future. Sticking your head in the sand is not a plan.

You don't need to be a stock picker; in fact, I'd advise against it for the average investor.

You'll be much better off in low-cost mutual funds, adding gradually, month after month and leaving the money there.

There are lots of user-friendly, easy ways to do this online: Acorns, geared toward smaller investors, Betterment, Ellevest, Wealthfront — all designed to make it easy for you to get started.

And when the market is in a downward trend, you'll be able to add stocks at better prices, which will reward you in the long run.

Always keeping an eye toward the future will keep you from the emotional roller coaster that the markets can be.

So, no more excuses. Let's go.

