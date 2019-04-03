A friend recently texted me that she had spent her entire weekend obsessing over money.

"I don't know what kind of life I want to live, or what I want to save for, or even IF I want to have a car/home/retire," she wrote. "But I want to be as financially set and SAVVY as I can."

I thought about quickly tossing back some of the strategies I've been lucky enough to absorb as a personal finance reporter at CNBC. Make a budget. Open a retirement account. Save what you can. Avoid debt.

Yet I felt that if I began by rattling off those tips, I'd fail to address the heart of her concern — that she doesn't know what she wants to be financially preparing for. That seemed like a more complicated reality to address than if she'd just texted me that she wanted to, say, be a homeowner by 2030. Was it?