Amazon is reportedly making an Apple AirPods competitor that will let you talk to Alexa

Amazon is preparing to launch a set of headphones during the second half of the year that would rival Apple's AirPods, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. The report echoes comments made in December by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, best known for his accurate Apple predictions.
Amazon has been pushing more aggressively into the hardware business, especially with products that have Alexa built in. It announced 15 new Alexa-enabled products in September of last year, including a microwave that was a proof-of-concept of the types of products its partners can build with Alexa.