Amazon is reportedly making an Apple AirPods competitor that will let you talk to Alexa

Amazon's headphones will reportedly allow people to talk to Alexa, the company's smart voice assistant. Apple's AirPods let users speak with Siri and can use it to request anything from songs to the weather. The latest version of AirPods, released last month, makes this easier by letting people say "Hey Siri" instead of tapping the side of the AirPods. Other products, like Samsung's new Galaxy Buds, let wearers speak with Google Assistant. Also, Bose already sells one model of headphones with Alexa built-in, the QC 35 II.

Access to Alexa could be more appealing for people than Siri, since Alexa can be used to order goods from Amazon and provide updates on when they will arrive, for example. Also, Amazon's ecosystem is more open than Apple's, which means people can use Alexa to listen to a variety of music services including Pandora, Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Bloomberg reported that Amazon's version of AirPods are expected to look similar to Apple's headphones and can be charged in a case.

Amazon was not immediately available to comment.

