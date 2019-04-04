CNBC's @Work Talent + HR Summit: Building the workforce of the future

Competition for the right talent is fierce, and rapid advances in AI, machine learning and automation necessitate new thinking on how to build the most effective teams. A new generation of workers have new expectations, challenging human resources executives to think differently about recruitment, development and retention.

CNBC's @Work is a three-part event series that examines the impact of new technology on three interrelated disciplines — human resources, IT and finance. This edition of the @Work series explores how CHROs can drive success for their company by balancing the needs of the workforce—present and future—with the needs of the company.

Speakers included IBM CEO Ginni Rometty, Basecamp Co-Founder and CEO Jason Fried, CHROs from The Walt Disney Company, Adobe, Cisco and Microsoft, and many more.