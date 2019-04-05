You're not alone if your Bluetooth headphones keep dropping their connection in the city

You're not imagining it. Stepping off the subway, you pop in your wireless earbuds, climb up the stairs and out into a busy intersection just to have the soundtrack to your morning commute cut out or go static.

That's what frequently happened to Scott Stonham of Berkshire, England every time he approached one of the busy train stations on his daily commute.

"Does anyone know why there is so much Bluetooth noise in Paddington?" he wrote last month on Twitter.

"I have the same problem with my #AirPods," replied another Twitter user.

On Reddit, dozens of users have complained about their wireless headphones cutting out or crackling like "static" in major urban hubs like New York City or Chicago. Some even compared the phenomenon to skipping Discman CD players of the 90s.

The issue — commonly referred to as Bluetooth interference — has been around since the dawn of wireless technology itself and can be caused by a variety of reasons. Physical objects like metal doors can block signals, or your Bluetooth device may be using a frequency that's simply overcrowded.

But it's that latter explanation that some worry could get worse as wireless technology continues to grow in popularity and get built into things like speakers, household appliances and even city infrastructure.

Already, Apple's AirPods could be the company's most popular accessory, with some estimates putting shipments for the product above 100 million by 2021. Apple released the second generation of its hit product last month, with updated features like increased battery life and improved voice commands.

The popularity of wireless devices like Apple's AirPods or Samsung's Galaxy Buds means increasingly more people are competing for space on a limited number of airwaves, said Jan Rabaey, a professor of electrical engineering and computer sciences at the University of California Berkeley and the director of the Berkeley Wireless Research Center.

"It's like a street," Rabaey said. "If you have a fixed street and you put more and more traffic on it, you're going to get traffic jams."