Stephen Moore, President Donald Trump's pick for the Federal Reserve board, finally ended up giving his ex-wife tens of thousands in delinquent divorce, alimony and child support payments only after his Virginia home was visited by four police officers, two realtors and a locksmith as part of a court order to sell the residence, a document from his divorce case revealed.

The same document suggests that before that group visited the residence, the conservative economist Moore was dismissive of the court's plan to sell his house in the event he did not satisfy a contempt ruling for failing to pay Allison Moore money that he had agreed to fork over to her.

And it says Moore, 59, became "argumentative" and "denied that we were in his house" when a member of the group telephoned him to say there were there and leaving a new key after "the locksmith picked the lock" and let them inside.

It also says that Moore claimed to a court-appointed agent that he had "paid off his wife." But in fact, the agent said in the filing, she later learned from Allison Moore's lawyer that just a fraction of what Stephen Moore owed was paid several days after the visit by the locksmith and the others.

The document was released Monday on the heels of a judge's decision to unseal the Moores' divorce case file following a request by a group of media organizations.

The same judge early last week had sealed the file at Allison Moore's request after The Guardian newspaper had published some details from the case.

Trump's planned nomination of the Heritage Foundation visiting fellow Moore has drawn fire from both conservative and liberal economists who consider him a bad choice for the job.

The disclosure of the details in his divorce case, as well as the news that he has a $75,000 tax lien on him imposed by the IRS, have added to the controversy over Trump's effort to put Moore on the board of the Fed.

But Trump's national economic director, Larry Kudlow, has said that the president still supports Moore, who has, like Trump, been a critic of the central bank's increase of interest rates last year,

Last week, Trump said he also planned to nominate former Godfather's Pizza CEO Herman Cain to the Fed. Cain suspended his bid to become the 2012 Republican presidential nominee after several women claimed that he sexually harassed them. Cain has denied sexually harassing anyone.

A spokeswoman for Stephen Moore declined to comment to CNBC on Monday. She referred to a statement Stephen Moore released last week in which he said his divorce from Allison "was settled amicably many years ago and we remain on friendly terms to this day."

"She is a terrific mother and I hold her in the highest regard. Allison, our kids and my current wife would hope that the media would please respect our privacy. I am happy to speak to the media on any matters related to the economy or my views on the Fed," Moore had said.

Allison Moore sued Stephen Moore for divorce in 2010, claiming he cheated on her, and subjected her to "emotional and psychological abuse."