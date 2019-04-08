Stock futures fall | GE shares dive | Pinterest sets its IPO price

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, meaning that the S&P 500's longest win streak in 18 months could come to an end today. The S&P 500 has been up for the past seven sessions, with the Dow and Nasdaq higher in six of the past seven trading days. (CNBC)

Image sharing website Pinterest said this morning it would offer 75 million of its Class A shares as part of its initial public offer and priced them in the range of $15 to $17 per share. The company plans to list under the symbol "PINS" on the NYSE. (Reuters)

Boeing (BA) shares were 4 percent lower in premarket trading after saying it would cut production of its 737 Max aircraft to 42 per month from 52, as it continues to work to return the aircraft to service following two fatal crashes.



* American Airlines extends flight cancellations (CNBC)

General Electric's (GE) stock took a dive this morning after it was downgraded to "underweight" from "neutral" by J.P. Morgan Securities analyst Stephen Tusa, who also cut his price target on the stock to $5 per share from $6. (CNBC)

On the data front, the government releases February factory orders this morning at 10 a.m. ET, with consensus forecasts calling for a 0.5% decline. Factory orders had increased by 0.1% in January. Separately, there are no earnings reports of note out today. (CNBC)