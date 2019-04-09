A new app for the iPhone named Jumbo will automatically delete old tweets on Twitter, apply Facebook privacy settings, and delete history stored by Google and Amazon Alexa.

It's not perfect, but it's a decent tool for people who either don't know how to limit information provided to some of the web's most popular services.

And new features, like the ability to clear our old Instagram video and pictures or delete old Tinder chat messages, are coming soon.

Here's how it works.