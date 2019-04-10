In late 2017, Pinterest CEO Ben Silbermann sent a companywide email urging his employees to make decisions more quickly.

People who received the message had a different takeaway: Employees were being too nice.

Silbermann advised employees to not always wait for a consensus before acting, and to take more ownership. Multiple current and former employees say the email underscored a larger problem that was brewing at the photo-sharing social network. "Pinployees," as Pinterest employees call each other, emphasized a work culture where everyone was warm and respectful, or "pinterestly" to one another, former employees say.

This often translated to slow decision-making by committee and lack of commitment to strategic direction. Instead of being straightforward and advocating directly for what they wanted, employees were encouraged to try to gain consensus through politicking and endless rounds of meetings.

"The knock on Pinterest is everyone was so nice," a former executive who left the company in early 2018 told CNBC. "No one was willing to offend anyone."

The problem shows how good intentions meant to create a friendly work environment and build consensus can run into conflict with efficiency and adaptability — an issue Pinterest may grapple with as it prepares to go public this spring.

Launched in 2010, Pinterest is an online social network where users can bookmark images they find on the internet by "pinning" them to their "boards." It makes money by competing in the $300 billion digital advertising market against Facebook and its photo-sharing service, Instagram, as well as Google and Amazon.

But the company is seeing slower growth than previous companies in the space, such as Snap. In 2017, only six years after its founding, Snap went public at a $24 billion valuation. Although Snap's stock price has since been halved, investors at the time believed the valuation was justified, as the company's revenue was exploding, growing more than fourfold between 2015 and 2016.

By way of comparison, Pinterest is seeking a valuation of up to $9 billion — that's down from its last private valuation of $12 billion two years ago. The company is showing slow if steady growth: It booked $756 million in annual revenue last year, up 60% from 2017. But that's far lower than projections of $2.8 billion in a leaked 2015 presentation from early investor Andreessen Horowitz (although one person familiar with the matter said the projections in that presentation were not the same as internal Pinterest numbers).

Interviews with 20 former Pinterest executives, employees and contractors who spoke about their experiences working at the San Francisco start-up reveal instances where a lack of direct feedback and quick decisions resulted in employee turnover and competitive missteps.