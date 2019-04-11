Asia markets set to open lower as investors digest geopolitical developments

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose about 0.35 percent to close at 2,888.21 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.69 percent to finish its trading day stateside at 7,964.24. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 6.58 points to close at 26,157.16.

The U.S. Federal Reserve released the minutes of its March monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, revealing that Fed officials are leaving room for possible interest rate hikes by the end of the year but currently do not expect to make any changes.

Last month, the U.S. central bank decided to maintain interest rates and hold off on any further increases this year.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 96.946, following a spike to the 97.2 handle yesterday.

Meanwhile, on the U.S.-China trade front, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC that Washington and Beijing have "pretty much agreed on an enforcement mechanism" for when a deal is struck.

Over in Europe, European Union leaders have offered to delay Brexit until Oct. 31.

Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, said he was taking the offer to U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May for approval from the U.K. government.

The emergency summit was convened after May requested a further delay to the U.K.'s departure from the bloc, as any Brexit deal has still not received approval from the British Parliament. U.K. lawmakers have rejected May's agreement three times but they've also failed to reach a majority in support of alternative options.

The British pound traded at $1.3092 following that announcement, rising from levels below $1.308 seen yesterday.

The Japanese yen, widely viewed as a safe-haven currency, traded at 110.91 against the dollar after seeing lows above 111.0 in the previous session. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7166 after climbing from levels below $0.712 yesterday.

— CNBC's Michael Sheetz, Holly Ellyatt and Christine Wang contributed to this report.