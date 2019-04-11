CNBC Disruptor 50

Uber releases its long-awaited IPO filing

  • Uber will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "UBER," the company said in a filing released publicly on Thursday.
  • Uber reported 2018 revenue of $11.27 billion.
  • The company posted net income of $997 million in 2018, but an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.85 billion.
The company has self-reported unaudited financials for several quarters — one of the few tech giants expected to debut this year to do so. That means the public S-1 serves less as the typical first look into financials and acts more as a contextualized official record.

The filing comes about two weeks after rival Lyft debuted on the public markets.

The two ride-hailing companies had been racing toward the public markets practically in tandem, though Uber's offering is likely to be significantly larger, and one of the largest offerings this year. The company was previously reported to be seeking a valuation of up to $120 billion.

Revenue and Users

Uber reported 2018 revenue of $11.27 billion. The company posted net income of $997 million in 2018, but an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.85 billion.

Uber reported a metric it called "Monthly Active Platform Consumers" or "MAPC," which reflects "the number of unique consumers who completed a Ridesharing or New Mobility ride or received an Uber Eats meal on our platform at least once in a given month, averaged over each month in the quarter." In Uber's fourth quarter 2018, the company reported 91 million MAPCs, which was up 35% from the same quarter the previous year.

Uber also broke out trips and gross bookings on its platform. Trips represent "the number of completed consumer Ridesharing or New Mobility rides and Uber Eats meal deliveries in a given period," rather than counting individual consumers. Uber said an UberPOOL ride with three separate customers paying would represent three trips, while an UberX ride with three passengers but just one paying customer would represent a single trip. In Q4 2018, Uber reporter 1.49 billion trips compared to 1.09 billion in Q4 2017.

The company defines gross bookings as the dollar value of ridesharing and new mobility rides, Uber Eats deliveries and amounts paid by shippers on Uber Freight. Gross bookings includes tolls taxes and fees but does not adjust for consumer discounts, refunds or tips earned by drivers. Uber reported $11.48 billion in gross bookings for its ridesharing business in Q4 2018 compared to $9.19 billion in Q4 2017. For Uber Eats, it reported gross bookings of $2.56 billion in Q4 2018 compared to $1.12 billion in Q4 2017.

Major shareholders

Uber also disclosed its major shareholders in the filing. SB Cayman 2 Ltd. is the largest stakeholder with more than 222 million shares representing a 16.3% stake. Benchmark Capital Partners holds the next-highest stake at 11% with 150 million shares affiliated with the firm.

Uber's ousted co-founder Travis Kalanick still owns 8.6% of the company, according to the filing, making him the third-biggest stakeholder with 117.5 million shares. With the company expected to debut with a valuation up to $100 billion, Kalanick's stake could be worth nearly $9 billion.

Entities affiliated with Expa-1 own a 6% stake in Uber with about 81.6 million shares. The Public Investment fund owns a 5.3% stake with 72.8 million shares.

Alphabet also owns a sizable stake in Uber. Entities affiliated with the company hold over 71 million shares, leaving it with a 5.2% stake.

Driver rewards

Uber disclosed more details about its reward program for drivers who have significantly contributed to its growth. In the U.S., drivers will receive rewards equal to $100, $500, $1,000, or $10,000 depending on the number of lifetime trips they completed. Drivers are eligible if they are in good standing with the company, had completed at least one trip this year as of April 7 and also completed 2,500, 5,000, 10,000 or 20,000 lifetime trips as of that date.

Outside of the U.S., Uber said drivers meeting the same criteria will be eligible for the reward, but it could be adjusted on a regional basis to take into account differences in average hourly earnings.

Risk Factors

Keeping drivers content with their earnings on Uber is key to their business. Uber said that if drivers were reclassified as employees, rather than independent contractors, it would have an adverse impact.

Uber also identified intense competition in the market as a risk factor. To remain competitive, Uber said it may have to further lower its rates and offer greater incentives for both drivers and consumers.

Uber expects its operating expenses "to increase significantly in the foreseeable future."

