Louis Vuitton and Gucci owners pledge more than $300 million to rebuild Notre Dame after fire

Two of France's richest people have pledged 300 million euros ($338.7 million) collectively to rebuild the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, which was severely damaged in a fire Monday night.

François-Henri Pinault, whose Artemis holding company owns a controlling stake in luxury group Kering, pledged 100 million euros, while Bernard Arnault, chair of LVMH, gave 200 million euros.

Kering owns labels such as Gucci, Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen, while LVMH's star brands include Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Moet & Chandon champagne.

"The Arnault family and the LVMH Group, in solidarity with this national tragedy, are committed to assist with the reconstruction of this extraordinary cathedral, symbol of France, its heritage and its unity," LVMH said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

LVMH added that it would give France access to its creative, architectural and financial experts to assist in the reconstruction.

François-Henri Pinault, chair of Artemis said in a statement emailed to CNBC Tuesday:

"This tragedy is striking all the French people, and beyond that, all those attached to spiritual values. Faced with this tragedy, everyone wishes to give life back to this jewel of our heritage as soon as possible."

Notre Dame is one of Paris's most famous landmarks, attracting millions of tourists each year. The 850 year-old building was being renovated and French officials said the cause of the fire could be linked to the works.