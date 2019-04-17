Forget market downturns, this is the biggest threat facing the US economy, survey finds

Political feuding in Washington is keeping Americans up at night.

In all, 44% of participants in a recent survey by Bankrate.com said the biggest threat facing the economy over the next six months is the political environment in the nation's capital.

The personal finance site polled 1,000 people over the phone from April 2 to April 7.

In comparison, just over 10% agreed that a decline in the stock market was the biggest threat facing the U.S. economy, while 8% pointed to Fed interest rate decisions as a potential concern.

"Washington, D.C., being the seat of the government generates a lot of noise," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.com.

"There are many long-festering challenges that this nation has been facing and continues to face — and our elected leaders have failed to address them broadly," he said.