Read the redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Trump-Russia probe

A redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report was released to the public Thursday.

The document, which lays out the findings of Mueller's 22-month investigation of Russia's interference in the 2016 election, is 448 pages long and consists of three volumes: a section on Russian interference, a section on obstruction of justice and an appendix.

Members of Congress have called for special council Robert Mueller to testify before the House and Senate by May 23. Here are some of the report's key findings.

Read the report below