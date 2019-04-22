Moulton isn't a fan of "Medicare for All," the policy proposal that has caught fire within the Democratic Party thanks in large part to democratic socialist candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. Moulton does, however, support creating a public health-care option so people would have a choice between public and private insurance.
"If I'm elected, I'm not going to force you off your private health care plan," Moulton said Monday on ABC's "Good Morning America."
Moulton said he believes every American should have access to affordable health care, but that a single-payer system is "not perfect." He cited his issues with the VA's government-run health-care system as part of the reason why he does not support a sweeping public health-care option.
A number of Democratic presidential candidates have voiced support for a single-payer health-care system. Sanders earlier this month unveiled an updated Medicare for All bill that would create a government-run system to provide insurance to every citizen. Fellow candidates Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Kamala Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts co-sponsored the proposal.
Though some Democrats support a public system, Moulton is not alone among the party's presidential hopefuls in his criticism of socialized medicine. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg has also hesitated to support Medicare for All, while Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota has pushed for a public option.