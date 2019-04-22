Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, who announced a 2020 presidential bid Monday, will likely use his military experience to differentiate himself on national security and defense issues as he faces a competitive Democratic field.

But the Harvard-educated Marine veteran will also emphasize his proposals for creating jobs, protecting the environment and improving health care during his long-shot run to take on President Donald Trump in 2020.

Moulton, 40, was elected to Congress in 2014. After November's midterm elections, he received national attention for leading a failed effort to deny Nancy Pelosi the House speaker's gavel. Though considered a more moderate candidate, several of Moulton's stances are clearly left of center.

Here is a brief look at his policy priorities: