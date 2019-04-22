Huawei says its first-quarter revenue jumped 39% despite political pressure

Huawei reported a 39 percent year-on-year increase in first-quarter revenue on Monday as it continues to see growth despite continued political pressure.

The Chinese networking equipment maker said revenue totaled 179.7 billion yuan ($26.8 billion) for the first three months of 2019. The company said it shipped 59 million smartphones in the first quarter.

Huawei said in a press release that 2019 "will be a year of large-scale deployment of 5G around the world" and its carrier business "has unprecedented opportunities for growth." By the end of March, Huawei had signed 40 commercial contracts for 5G with leading global carriers. 5G refers to the fifth generation of mobile networks that promises super-fast data speeds with the ability to support new technologies like driverless cars.