The biggest winners and losers at the New York auto show

It's been a busy year for carmakers around the world, as they've introduced hundreds of new cars, trucks, crossovers and concept vehicles during an auto-show season that began in Paris last autumn.

The annual road show is now wrapping up in the Big Apple, where nearly a million people are expected to visit the New York International Auto Show.

There are some spectacular and jaw-dropping new products on display at this year's show, which runs April 19 to 28, and they offer a clear indication of just how rapidly the automobile is changing. Electric cars are in abundance. And there's plenty of new technology, including the world's first keyless cars, which require only a smartphone to operate.

There are, of course, some duds that showgoers needn't bother to make the effort to find.

Here's our look at some of the most impressive new cars, concepts and technologies, as well as some of the models that needn't have bothered showing up.