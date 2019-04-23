Mitt Romney poses a major headache for Trump on Fed appointments

During the 2016 Republican presidential primary season, Romney held a news conference to lambaste candidate Trump. The Utah senator also was critical of the president following last week's release of Robert Mueller's investigation into accusations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to sway the General Election.

The battleground has now shifted, and Romney is expected to dig in against efforts by Trump to appoint Fed officials who will enforce his highly publicized demands for lower interest rates.

"On a lot of issues, Romney is sort of a Boy Scout. I think he sincerely believes in getting the best qualified people, and clearly Cain was not," said Greg Valliere, chief U.S. policy strategist at investment manager AGF. "Romney is going to try to be the arbiter of who's qualified and who's not. The friction between Romney and the White House is only going to intensify."

Romney's office did not respond to several requests for comment.

The 2012 Republican presidential nominee told Politico in an interview earlier this month that he was opposing Cain because he wanted Fed governors who are "economists first and not partisans."

"The key is that someone is outside of the political world and is an economic leader not a partisan leader," he said.

With Cain, as well as economic commentator Stephen Moore, Trump nominated two people who came under fire both for their academic qualifications as well as questionable conduct regarding women. Cain faced harassment allegations that he denied during his own 2012 quest for the presidency, while Moore has seen controversy regarding a divorce, and more recently columns he wrote years ago that used sexist language toward women.

Whether the personal issues would come into play is unknown, but Romney has made it clear what kind of candidate he wants.