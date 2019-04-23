Dow under pressure | Oil prices surge | Musk promises robotaxis

Sri Lanka's government has information indicating the plotters of the Easter bombings, which killed more than 300 people and wounded 500 others, were reacting to the New Zealand shootings that left 50 Muslims dead in March. (WSJ)

The U.S. Treasury and Internal Revenue Service faced a final deadline today for handing over President Donald Trump's tax returns to Democrats in Congress. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he intends to "follow the law." (Reuters)



* Pence's tax returns, like Trump's, stay out of sight (WSJ)

Sen. Kamala Harris, a Democratic presidential contender, said she would support Congress starting impeachment proceedings against Trump. Sen. Elizabeth Warren just last week had called for impeachment. (CNBC)



* As some Democrats push for impeachment, Pelosi urges caution (NY Times)

* Russia's hack into the US election was surprisingly inexpensive, Mueller report shows (CNBC)

Trump announced in a tweet that Herman Cain, a former pizza executive and 2012 presidential candidate, had withdrawn himself from consideration for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board. Cain's selection had been on shaky ground. (CNBC)

The Republican National Committee has hired a tiny, unknown company, which is run by an Army veteran who leads a private intelligence firm, to dig up opposition research on Democrats for the 2020 campaign. (CNBC)

U.S. health officials confirmed 71 new cases of measles last week, putting this year just a few dozen cases shy of becoming the worst year on record since the disease was said to be eradicated from the U.S. in 2000. (CNBC)

Samsung has delayed the release of the Galaxy Fold past the original April 26 launch date, after it began breaking last week while reviewers were testing it. Samsung said the phone "needs further improvements" before it releases it. (CNBC)

Facebook (FB) hired State Department lawyer Jennifer Newstead as its general counsel, and also named former Microsoft public relations chief John Pinette as its new vice president of global communications. (CNBC)