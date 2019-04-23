Dow under pressure | Oil prices surge | Musk promises robotaxis

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, a possible continuation of the very cautious trading of recent days. Despite that lack of movement, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are both up for the past two days and three of the past four, and both posted their highest closes since Oct. 3 Monday. (CNBC)
This morning features earnings reports from four Dow components: Coca-Cola (KO), United Technologies (UTX), Procter & Gamble (PG), and Verizon (VZ). Twitter (TWTR) is also set to report. After-the-bell reports include eBay (EBAY), Edwards Lifesciences (EW) and Snap (SNAP). (CNBC)
* Twitter stock rises 6% on earnings beat (CNBC)
* Coca-Cola shares jump 3% after earnings beat (CNBC)
* Procter & Gamble tops analyst expectations, boosts 2019 forecast (CNBC)
Oil prices were at their highest since November this morning after the U.S. announced all waivers on imports of sanctions-hit Iranian oil would end next week, pressuring importers to stop buying from Tehran and further tightening global supply. (Reuters)
* As US ends Iran sanction waivers, four experts forecast what's next (CNBC)
* Goldman Sachs is not expecting oil to rally despite US tightening sanctions on Iran (CNBC)
On the data front this morning, the government will be out with new home sales for March at 10 a.m. ET, with forecasts calling for a 2.5% drop to an annual rate of 650,000 units. New home sales had risen 4.9% in February. (CNBC)
Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said some 1 million of the automaker's robotaxis with no human drivers would hit U.S. markets next year. Musk made the announcement on stage at the Tesla Autonomy Investor Day in Palo Alto, California last night. (CNBC)