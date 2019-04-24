China and India will become asset management 'powerhouses,' top fund manager says

China and India are poised to become "real powerhouses" for the asset management industry, according to Standard Life Aberdeen Vice-Chairman Martin Gilbert.

Speaking to CNBC at the first Financial Sector Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Gilbert said Asia remained the key focus for asset management arm Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI), based on the growth in retail investors and wealth in China and India.

"It's not really a retail market yet but when it is, China, India, these sort of places are going to be real powerhouses for the asset management industry," Gilbert said.

ASI expanded its Asian investment team in November 2018, with four portfolio managers joining in Shanghai and Hong Kong to bolster its China fixed income and equities expertise.

Gilbert said China's top-down economy and political structure meant that "you need to be close to the government in China and as far away from the government as possible in India."