Experts examined Samsung's folding phone and found some clues to what caused it to break

The experts at iFixit recently tore apart the Samsung's foldable phone and may have discovered at least one area where the phone was prone to damage.

The teardown follows Samsung's decision earlier this week to delay the launch of the Galaxy Fold indefinitely past its original April 26 launch date.

The Galaxy Fold was given to reviewers last week, but some of the units broke, including CNBC's, after just a couple of days of use. iFixit says a small area at the top and bottom of the screen leaves the Galaxy Fold prone to damage.

"Unlike the dull slabs of glass we're used to, this smartphone/tablet hybrid has lots of potential entry points — and not the good kind," iFixit said. "To achieve the fold, the thin bezel that surrounds (and protects) the screen leaves a gap where the two halves meet. This 7 mm gap doesn't seem like a huge deal, but it leaves the display exposed —so should something accidentally enter, it's curtains for the screen. (Oops.)"

The findings align with Samsung's explanation for its delay earlier this week. After Samsung inspected broken review units, the company said that damage "could be associated with impact on the top and bottom exposed areas of the hinge. There was also an instance where substances found inside the device affected the display performance."