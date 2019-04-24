Trump: 'We're fighting all the subpoenas' from House Democrats

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that his administration will fight back against every subpoena lodged by House Democrats.

"We're fighting all the subpoenas," Trump told reporters outside the White House, multiple outlets reported.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to headline an event on the opioids crisis in Atlanta, Ga., Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Trump told the Washington Post he did not see any reason to "go any further" in allowing his aides to testify before congressional committees.

"There is no reason to go any further, and especially in Congress where it's very partisan — obviously very partisan," Trump said. "I don't want people testifying to a party, because that is what they're doing if they do this."

Yet Trump insisted that no "final, final decision" had been made on whether to assert executive privilege to legally block current and former White House staff from answering questions.

