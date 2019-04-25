Against a backdrop of plentiful jobs and an early-year surge in the stock market, Americans' financial happiness has hit a new high.

The American Institute of CPA's quarterly Personal Financial Satisfaction Index, released Thursday, is up 11% from the previous reading and 27% higher than a year ago.

"People are feeling more comfortable with their finances," said Michael Landsberg, a CPA and member of the AICPA's executive committee. "They're confident in their jobs, they have more money to meet their obligations, and they realize the economy is still chugging along."