Additionally, more Americans are paying their mortgages on time than they have in almost two decades. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the delinquency rate on such loans was 4.06%, the lowest level since the first quarter of 2000, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.
Inflation also has slowed, running at 1.7% in the first quarter, which is below the Federal Reserve's 2% target. And, pain from taxes also is slightly down year over year.
Nevertheless, the party will end at some point. With stock market performance driving the pleasure side of the index's equation, a correction or sustained lower prices could send consumers' comfort level plummeting.
"You'll see a lot of parallels — as the stock market goes, so does personal financial satisfaction," Landsberg said. "When people see their account balances slip over a month or two, that can affect their confidence."
Year-to-date, the S&P 500 Index is up about 16.8%, closing at 2,927.25 on Wednesday. Since its bottom in March 2009, the index is up 282%, despite a number of corrections along the way.
Additionally, the economic outlook portion of the index — which captures the expectations of CPA executives for the year ahead — is largely unchanged from the last quarter, but is down 8.2% from a year ago.