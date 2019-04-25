Japanese shares poised to open higher; Wall Street dips on mixed earnings

Overnight on Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite ended its trading day lower by 0.2% at 8,102.01 after hitting an intraday record. The S&P 500 also slipped 0.2% to 2,927.25, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 59.34 points lower at 26,597.05.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq had posted record closing highs in Tuesday's session, boosted by strong corporate earnings results from companies like United Technologies, Coca-Cola and Twitter. But stocks slipped from record levels on Wednesday as Wall Street digested a mixed batch of corporate earnings.

Nearly 130 S&P 500 companies reported calendar first-quarter earnings through Tuesday morning. Of those companies, 78% have reported better-than-forecast profits, according to Refinitiv.

Investors are closely watching this corporate earnings season amid fears of contracting profits. Analysts polled by FactSet came into the season expecting a 4.2% decline in S&P 500 earnings. The earnings growth rate of the companies that have reported so far is nearly 2.4%, according to FactSet.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 98.173 after seeing lows around the 97.6 handle.

The Japanese yen traded at 112.12 after weakening sharply in the previous session from levels below 111.8. The Australian dollar was at $0.7013 after slipping from levels above $0.707 yesterday.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.