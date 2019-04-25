Snap hired its first CMO as it tries to lure new users through advertising

Snap has hired McDonald's marketing VP Kenny Mitchell as its first chief marketing officer, the company announced Thursday.

In his new role, Mitchell will become part of Snap's senior leadership team and report to CEO Evan Spiegel. He will start in June. He will lead all consumer and product marketing programs. In a statement, Spiegel referenced Mitchell's "consumer marketing expertise and his deep understanding" of Snap's products.

Mitchell joins Snap as it seeks expand its own ad campaigns to bring more users on the platform. The company also said it has completed the rollout of an ad campaign to promote its new Android app. Snap has said the new Android app will help grow its user base, especially in international markets. The companysaid Tuesday it has 190 million global daily active users. Its a user base is growing, but still far smaller than the 2.7 billion people Facebook says uses its services every day.

The company also made a slew of announcements earlier this month, including an ad-supported gaming platform, at its first partner summit. The move proved promising for many advertisers. But even after beating analyst estimates for the first quarter earlier this week, analysts said Snap isn't likely to achieve profitability until 2021 at the earliest.

Mitchell was previously a VP of brand content and engagement at McDonald's USA, where he joined a little over a year ago. Before that, he was the head of consumer engagement at Gatorade, where he led consumer marketing and led use of Snapchat vertical video and augmented reality tools.

Since last fall, Snap has made a few senior hires, including Jeremi Gorman as chief business officer, who was formerly head of ad sales at Amazon.