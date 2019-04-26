There is a rush of initial public offerings expected this year, but Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton has a message for those looking to enter the public stock market.

"As a general long-term matter, I feel much better that people are starting to access our capital markets. I do wish that companies were looking to access our public capital markets earlier in their life cycle," he said in an interview with CNBC's Bob Pisani on "The Exchange."

"I like it when growth companies are entering our markets so that our retail investors have an opportunity to participate in the growth," added Clayton.

More than 200 companies are targeting IPOs this year, with valuations of nearly $700 billion, according to Renaissance Capital.