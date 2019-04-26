Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Uber is the latest big tech firm to jump into the IPO process this year. On Friday, the ride-hailing company set a price range of $44 to $50 per share in an updated filing, valuing the company at between $80.53 billion and $91.51 billion on a fully diluted basis. Pinterest, Zoom and Lyft have already debuted on the public market this year and on Friday, Slack filed papers for its IPO, revealing it has $400 million in revenue and $139 million on losses.
Clayton acknowledges the SEC is considering ways to make the process easier, particularly for smaller companies looking to go public.
"We are looking at whether our one-size-fits-all model for becoming a public company makes sense in an era where you have trillion-dollar companies and $100 million companies," he said. "It can't be that one size fits all."
