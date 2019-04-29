Australian stocks set to open higher; Japan markets closed for 10-day holiday

Southwest, Boeing's largest 737 Max customer, said it did not know a safety feature was turned off until after the Lion Air tragedy.Politicsread more
When Apple reports second-quarter earnings on Tuesday after the bell, sales will be down from the same time last year. That's according to Apple's own guidance.Technologyread more
"Avengers: Endgame" has done the impossible. In just five days, the Marvel film hauled in more than $1.2 billion at the global box office.Entertainmentread more
The Disney and Marvel Studios film represented around 90% of all domestic ticket sales, the highest opening weekend box office dominance in the history of cinema.Entertainmentread more
Blackstone's Joseph Zidle warns a lot could still go wrong when it comes to earnings season.Futures Nowread more
The U.S. has roughly $1.57 trillion in student debt — the U.S. government holds more than 90 percent of it. Some Democrats want to make that, or at least a large portion of...Politicsread more
Margaret Patel, manager of Wells Fargo Asset Management's Diversified Capital Builder fund, says her secret is a simple one.Investingread more
CNBC combed through data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the 15 occupations that will experience the biggest decline from now through 2026, losing more than a...Workread more
There's a bull market emerging in bitcoin, says Fundstrat's Tom Lee.Futures Nowread more
When lawmakers return to Capitol Hill next week, they will begin considering the Pentagon's colossal budget request. They have until Oct. 1 to approve the budget or negotiate...Defenseread more
Rich Benoit turned his Tesla obsession into a viral YouTube channel. Now, he's opened the doors on an all electric car repair business outside of Boston.Technologyread more
Shares in Australia were set to open higher on Monday morning, while markets in Japan are closed for a holiday.
Futures pointed to a higher open for the ASX 200 in Australia. The SPI futures contract was at 6,366.0, as compared to the benchmark index Down Under's last close at 6,385.60.
Japan is currently on a 10-day holiday from April 27 to May 6 to celebrate the enthronement of the country's Crown Prince Naruhito.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite finished the previous week at record highs. The S&P 500 climbed 0.5% to 2,939.88, an all-time closing high. The Nasdaq also ended the day up 0.3% at 8,146.40. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 81.25 points to close at 26,543.33.
The moves on Wall Street came following the release of better-than-expected U.S. economic data. First-quarter gross domestic product was 3.2%, the Commerce Department said on Friday, topping the consensus economist estimate of 2.5%, according to Dow Jones. An increase in exports drove the better-than-expected number.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted solid gains last week after more than 140 companies released their quarterly reports. The two indexes gained 1.2% and 1.9%, respectively. The Dow, meanwhile, posted a slight weekly loss.
Meanwhile, the Chinese markets stumbled to their worst weekly performance since October last week, with the Shanghai composite dropping nearly 6%.
Research firm Capital Economics attributed the weakness to comments made by China's top decision-making body about the country's economic stimulus plans. While Chinese officials said they would continue to support the economy, better-than-expected first-quarter GDP results sparked worries about potential near-term policy easing.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 98.028 after touching highs above 98.1 last week.
The Japanese yen traded at 111.61 against the dollar after touching lows beyond 112.2 in the previous trading week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7042 after slipping from highs above $0.714 last week.
"In our view, currency markets will be largely be driven by US developments this week. The US highlights are the April ISM manufacturing (Thu), the April non‑farm payrolls (Fri) and the (Federal Open Market Committee) policy meeting (Thu)," strategists at Commonwealth Bank of Australia wrote in a note.
— CNBC's Fred Imbert and Lizzy Gurdus contributed to this report.