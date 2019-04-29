Australian stocks set to open higher; Japan markets closed for 10-day holiday

Shares in Australia were set to open higher on Monday morning, while markets in Japan are closed for a holiday.

Futures pointed to a higher open for the ASX 200 in Australia. The SPI futures contract was at 6,366.0, as compared to the benchmark index Down Under's last close at 6,385.60.

Japan is currently on a 10-day holiday from April 27 to May 6 to celebrate the enthronement of the country's Crown Prince Naruhito.