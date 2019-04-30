Apple's services revenue beats expectations

Apple reported $11.45 billion in services revenue for its second quarter of 2019 as it continues its quest to shift the narrative around its business away from iPhone unit sales. That topped analysts' expectations of $11.37 billion, according to FactSet.

Apple also reported services margins of 63.8% for the quarter. Services now accounts for about 20% of Apple's revenue, up from 16% a year earlier and 13% in the first quarter.

Apple's stock was up more than 5% in after hours trading.