Top GE skeptic Tusa finds optimism in Q1 results: 'Better than we were expecting at face value'

General Electric's start to 2019 was good enough to win the slightest bit of praise from a Wall Street analyst who has become well known for his skepticism on the company's businesses amid its attempted turnaround.

"On net, better than we were expecting at face value, and with a backdrop of confidence in the new CEO," J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa said in a note to investors.

An industrials analyst, Tusa gained a following for his work on GE after his negative call in May 2016. His reports will often move the stock, as when he upgraded shares to neutral in December and again when he reversed his call earlier this month. J.P. Morgan lowered its rating on GE to underweight, with a $5 a share price target. Tusa's warning in that report was that "many investors are underestimating the severity of the challenges and underlying risks at GE," he said.

While GE's stock jumped following a first quarter with no ugly surprises, Tusa remained cautious in his reaction.

"While segment performance was mixed ... nothing stands out to nit-pick except for the gains," Tusa said. "Better than we had expected in historically a seasonally weak period, with a modest profit beat ... and [free cash flow] and orders better ... but no change to the guidance."

Other analysts repeated a similar sentiment on GE's results. Here's what they said.