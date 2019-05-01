Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Apple, CVS Health, Clorox & more

Skip Navigation
Apple is finally moving beyond the iPhone as the smartphone...

The iPhone is becoming less important to Apple's total sales as the smartphone industry stalls and shrinks globally.

Technologyread more

If Cook is right about China righting its economy, these stocks...

Apple could just be one of the many companies getting a boost from the turnaround in Chinese economy.

Marketsread more

Professor Jeremy Siegel blames Fed groupthink for 20% market drop...

"We look over 15 years, a lot of mistakes were made. You think there would be some more lively discussion," and more dissenters on the Fed, says the longtime stock market...

The Fedread more

Luxury home sales see biggest slump in nearly a decade

The nation's priciest properties are in far less demand this year, and that is taking a toll on their value. Sales of homes listed at $2 million and above fell 16% in the...

Real Estateread more

Hulu gained twice as many US subscribers as Netflix at the start...

Hulu added 3.8 million US subscribers versus Netflix's 1.74 million.

Technologyread more

Cramer: Once Apple hooks customers into its ecosystem they spend,...

"Obviously what's happened in the last 18 months ... is it's become much more of a subscription stock," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.

Technologyread more

How to see everything Google saves about what you do online, and...

Google collects information about everything you do when you're using its services, such as Chrome, YouTube, Google Maps and more.

Tech Guideread more

Apple's Tim Cook says Chinese stimulus is working — and he's not...

CEOs, policymakers and investors are expressing more optimism on the outlook for the Chinese economy.

China Economyread more

Why that strong ADP jobs number could be painting an inaccurate...

Technical issues may have made ADP's report on the April job market look much stronger than it actually was.

Market Insiderread more

BlackRock's Rieder says Fed too concerned with low inflation

BlackRock's Rick Rieder says the Fed is unnecessarily concerned about low inflation and is more likely to raise interest rates before it cuts them.

Market Insiderread more

Apple surges 6% day after earnings beat—what 4 experts predict...

The iPhone maker's fiscal second-quarter earnings report topped Wall Street expectations and suggests broad-based improvement at the company, some experts say.

Trading Nationread more

Cannabis fans may get their wish as Oreo-maker Mondelez eyes...

Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put said that the Nabisco owner is getting ready to add CBD to its food products but waiting for more regulatory guidance from the FDA.

Food & Beverageread more
Market Insider

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Apple, CVS Health, Clorox & more

Fred Imbert@foimbert
The CVS Health logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Richard Drew | AP

Check out the companies making headlines midday Wednesday:

Apple — Apple surged 7% after the release of its fiscal second-quarter results. Apple reported earnings of per share of $2.46, 10 cents above a Refinitiv estimate. Revenue also topped expectations. Apple raised its revenue guidance for the next quarter to between $52.5 and $54.5 billion, surpassing analyst expectations.

Mondelez — Mondelez rose around 1.8% following the release of its first-quarter financials. The Oreo cookie maker earned an adjusted 65 cents per share, compared to the 61 cents estimated by Refinitiv. The company's strong results were driven by strong organic sales growth.

Advanced Micro Devices — The chipmaker's stock rose 1.3% on the back of stronger-than-expected first-quarter numbers. AMD said its earnings per share came in at 6 cents while sales clocked in at $1.27 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a profit of 5 cents a share on sales of $1.262 billion.

Chubb — Shares of the insurance company fell 0.8% after its first-quarter numbers disappointed investors. Chubb reported earnings per share of $2.54 while the Street expected a profit of $2.56 per share, according to Refinitiv. Higher-than-expected catastrophe losses pressured the company's earnings.

Clorox — Clorox dropped 5.1% after the company reported lower-than-expected earnings. The consumer product company reported earnings of $1.44 per share, 1 cent below a Refinitiv estimate. Clorox cited more competition in in certain markets and said it will be "aggressively addressing" these issues.

CVS Health — Shares of the retail pharmacy company jumped 5.8% after the company reported strong first-quarter earnings and raised its full-year forecast. CVS reported adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share versus a Refinitiv estimate of $1.50. CVS also hiked its 2019 profit forecast to between $6.75 and $6.90 per share.

Estee Lauder — The beauty company reported better-than-expected quarterly results, sending its stock up 1.5%. Estee Lauder posted earnings per share of $1.55 on revenue of $3.744 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a profit of $1.30 per share on sales of $3.569 billion. The company said a strong performance from its skin-care business boosted its numbers.

Take-Two Interactive — An analyst at Cowen upgraded the video-game maker to outperform from market perform, calling Take-Two "the best vehicle for exposure" in the space. Take-Two shares rose nearly 3%.

ConocoPhillips — Shares of ConocoPhillips rose 1.2% after an analyst at Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to outperform from neutral, stating that worries about the company are "overdone."

—CNBC's Nadine El-Bawab and Jessica Bursztynsky contributed to this report.

