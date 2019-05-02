It's never been cheaper to invest in the markets as asset managers slash fund fees by $5 billion

Since President Trump said he wanted him on the Fed board, Moore had faced intense criticism and scrutiny for his economic views, messy divorce and past statements, including...Politicsread more
Stocks fell on Thursday as interest rates continued to rise following comments on Wednesday by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.US Marketsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday Thursday.Market Insiderread more
Emmet Flood, who joined the White House legal team in May 2018, worked as an impeachment attorney for President Bill Clinton.Politicsread more
Beyond's Meat opening trade was $46 per share, nearly twice its IPO price of $25 per share.Food & Beverageread more
The pay gap at Citigroup, led by Corbat since 2012, is the biggest among big U.S. banksFinanceread more
Tesla rolls out employee loan benefit as factory workers cope with unpredictable hoursTechnologyread more
High home prices along with strong demand have today's youngest homebuyers moving to smaller cities — and that could mean a boom for local economies and home values in those...Real Estateread more
"The attorney general of the United States of America is not telling the truth to the Congress of the United States. That's a crime," Nancy Pelosi says of William Barr.Politicsread more
The FDA in March proposed limiting sales of fruity e-cigarette flavors to age-restricted stores to curb what it has labeled a teen vaping "epidemic." Reynolds says the plan is...Health and Scienceread more
The Trump administration stopped issuing waivers to buy Iranian crude on Thursday, raising concerns about global oil supply.Energyread more
Investors are the real winners as giant asset managers race each-other to lower fees.
Last year, investors saved a total $5.5 billion in ETF and mutual fund fees, according to new research from Morningstar. The 6% decline was the second biggest year-over-year drop in two decades. Since 2000, the cost of fund investing has been cut in half, according Morningstar data, first-reported by Axios.
"There is a growing fee consciousness among investors," Ben Johnson, Morningstar's director of ETF and passive strategies research, told CNBC in a phone interview. "One of the more surprising trends is just how shrewd investors have become."
Costs are down across the board: both actively managed funds and passive funds have seen a steady decline in the past two decades. But in both cases, new money flowing into the funds is gravitating towards cheaper options.
The majority of money being invested flowed into the cheapest 20 percent of funds, according to Johnson. Those saw net inflows of $605 billion. And 97% of net new money flowed into the least costly 10% of all funds. The remaining 80 percent of more expensive options saw net outflows of $478 billion.
"The relationship gets flipped on its head when you're selecting funds — the less you pay the more you on average tend to get," he said.
Competition between large asset managers has been the driving the price cuts. Fidelity fanned the fee-slashing fire last summer by getting becoming the first fund company to get rid of fees on its two core index mutual funds.
"Investors will pay a 0.00 percent fee, regardless of how much they invest in either fund, while gaining exposure to nearly the entire global stock market," Fidelity said in a release at the time.
In response, J.P. Morgan, Vanguard, BlackRock and others have since lowered fees on some of their top funds. Vanguard announced last week that it was lowering fees two of its largest funds, and 19 others. In March, Black Rock said it was cutting fees for institutional clients on its biggest equity mutual fund while J.P. Morgan announced its lowest-fee ETF yet. New entrants like online lender Social Financial, or SoFi, have started out by offering zero-fee ETFs.
"It's an area where we see more and more power consolidating in the hands of a small handful of large operators that can afford to cut fees to rock bottom levels," Johnson said. "In the case of Fidelity and a handful of its index mutual funds, it can lower fees because they have such massive scale and such a diverse set of lines of business."
The bar continues to get lower for management fees on core ETFs. Some are even going below zero.
In March, Salt Financial filed with regulators to introduce an exchange traded fund that will temporarily pay people to invest. The promotional deal gives investors a 50 cent deposit for every $1,000 invested in a new low-volatility index fund for their first year. It's temporary though. After the first year, they will be charged a fee of $2.90 per $1,000.
Johnson doesn't expect the pay-you-to-invest theme to accelerate. But the bigger incumbents will likely keep racing to the bottom.
"I certainly expect it to continue," he said. "It's a trend that's been in place now for the better part of two decades — but that said, in many corners of the market we're reaching levels where we don't have much further to go."