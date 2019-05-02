It's never been cheaper to invest in the markets as asset managers slash fund fees by $5 billion

Investors are the real winners as giant asset managers race each-other to lower fees.

Last year, investors saved a total $5.5 billion in ETF and mutual fund fees, according to new research from Morningstar. The 6% decline was the second biggest year-over-year drop in two decades. Since 2000, the cost of fund investing has been cut in half, according Morningstar data, first-reported by Axios.

"There is a growing fee consciousness among investors," Ben Johnson, Morningstar's director of ETF and passive strategies research, told CNBC in a phone interview. "One of the more surprising trends is just how shrewd investors have become."

Costs are down across the board: both actively managed funds and passive funds have seen a steady decline in the past two decades. But in both cases, new money flowing into the funds is gravitating towards cheaper options.

The majority of money being invested flowed into the cheapest 20 percent of funds, according to Johnson. Those saw net inflows of $605 billion. And 97% of net new money flowed into the least costly 10% of all funds. The remaining 80 percent of more expensive options saw net outflows of $478 billion.

"The relationship gets flipped on its head when you're selecting funds — the less you pay the more you on average tend to get," he said.