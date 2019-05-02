Joseph Stiglitz weighs in on Universal Basic Income and the future of work

Skip Navigation
Amazon can already ship to 72% of US population within a day,...

As Amazon starts to roll out one-day shipping to its most loyal customers, it already has a logistics network spanning much of the U.S.

Here are two cool iPhone camera tricks you're probably not even...

Use burst mode and camera effects to bring life to iPhone pictures and make your photos a lot more fun.

Iowa is even more important than usual in the 2020 election

While it holds the first Democratic presidential caucuses, Iowa carries even more intrigue as it is affected by trade issues and flooding during President Trump's reelection...

Buffett knocks Elon Musk's plan for Tesla to sell insurance:...

Musk told analysts in an earnings conference call last month that Tesla would be launching its own insurance product later in May.

Micro futures are about to launch. Here's everything you need to...

Micro futures begin trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange this weekend, and they offer "huge" benefits to day traders, experts say.

Country House wins Kentucky Derby after favorite disqualified

After a review, officials found Maximum Security was guilty of a contact foul and awarded the win to the William Mott-trained Country House.

Buffett says Berkshire's purchase of Amazon was still 'value...

Berkshire Hathaway's Amazon bet seems to stray from Warren Buffett's value investing style, but the Oracle of Omaha said the e-commence giant is exactly a value company.

Buffett: If bank needs bailout, the 'responsible CEO should lose...

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett thinks CEOs of failing banks should lose literally everything they're worth.

Europe's sweeping privacy rule has frustrated everybody

GDPR is turning one year old this month. It's been a rocky ride. The organization that runs the landmark privacy legislation's implementation is underfunded. And the law...

Mueller report hasn't changed minds about Trump and Russia:...

Overall, Trump's public standing remains little changed. The proportion approving of the president's job performance has ticked up slightly to 46%, while 51% disapprove. But...

Kim oversees missile firing drills, tells troops to be alert

Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency said Kim expressed "great satisfaction" over Saturday's drills.

Why working into old age may not salvage your retirement

Planning to tough it out at the office until you turn 70? That might not be in the cards. A study found that newly disabled workers in their 50s and early 60s take a hit to...

Joseph Stiglitz weighs in on Universal Basic Income and the future of work

Andrew Davis
VIDEO5:4605:46
Joseph Stiglitz on income inequality, automation and UBI
Joseph Stiglitz talks about solutions to growing inequality, Universal Basic Income and the future of work in a conversation at the New York Stock Exchange.

Stiglitz says he is "not a big UBI person," but he still "understands there are some advantages" to the idea. Instead he thinks the basic responsibility of the government should be to "make sure there's a job for everybody who's able and willing to work."

"I may be a little old-fashioned on this: I think there's a certain dignity from work," he says.

The professor at Columbia University also argues that mass movements are necessary to change the publicly set rules driving the economy in his new book, People, Power, and Profits: Progressive Capitalism for an Age of Discontent.  

Watch the video above for more from the Nobel Prize-Winning economist on universal basic income, inequality, and the how technology will transform the future of work.

