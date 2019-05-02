Robot food delivery may be coming to a campus near you

Campus food delivery is getting a surprising pick-me-up, thanks to autonomous robots offering food-and-beverage delivery right to the dorm room.

The first college to do this is George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. It teamed up with Sodexo and Starship Technologies to launch the service in late January. So far, more than 10,000 deliveries have been made by 40 roaming robots from local haunts like Blaze Pizza, Dunkin', Subway and Steak and Shake, and plans are to make this a 24-hour service.

The service also has created 20 jobs on campus for students.