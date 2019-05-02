A SpaceX capsule built to fly humans was 'destroyed' during testing in Florida, company VP says

A top SpaceX official on Thursday confirmed reports that one of the company's Crew Dragon capsules was completely lost during testing in April.

"Here's what we can confirm ... just prior to when we wanted to fire the SuperDraco, there was an anomaly and the vehicle was destroyed," SpaceX vice president of mission assurance Hans Koenigsmann said in a press briefing.

The capsule that was lost was launched to the International Space Station on SpaceX's "Demo-1" mission in March. With no astronauts inside during the launch, the capsule spent five days docked with the space station before returning, splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean.

Multiple NASA officials have stated since the test failure on April 20 that the agency is working hand in hand with SpaceX to investigate the incident. Kenny Todd, the leader of space station mission operations, repeated during the briefing that NASA is working "very closely with the SpaceX team."

Just prior to the loss of the capsule, Koenigsmann said SpaceX "completed tests of the Draco thrusters ... we fired them in two sets, each for 5 seconds, and that went very well."

The comments from Koenigsmann and Todd came ahead of the next cargo mission to the International Space Station, which will fly on a Falcon 9 rocket with a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. While there are similarities between the Crew Dragon that was lost and the Cargo Dragon, both NASA and SpaceX are confident that the latter capsule is safe to fly.

"We feel very comfortable in moving forward with this particular mission," Todd said.

Read Koenigsmann's full statement here: