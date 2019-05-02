'There's no turning back': Venezuela's Guaido remains defiant after failed attempt to recruit military

01 May 2019, Venezuela, Caracas: Demonstrators critical of the government clash with the security forces of the state. After the last conflict-laden days, interim president Guaido, with the support of his supporters, wants to continue exerting pressure on head of state Maduro.

Venezuelan opposition supporters gathered for a second day of mass protests against embattled President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after violent clashes with pro-government forces.

"There's no turning back," Juan Guaido, opposition leader, said as he addressed thousands of supporters on the streets of Caracas on Wednesday.

The leader of the opposition-controlled National Assembly described the latest wave of anti-government demonstrations as an "irreversible process" and promised to continue protesting every day in order to "achieve freedom."

Pro-government demonstrations took place at the same time, with rival groups both seeking to project strength at May Day rallies.

Maduro has accused protesters of "serious crimes" that would "not go unpunished." He also repeated claims that the U.S. was plotting a coup against him.

It comes at a time when tensions in Venezuela are reaching boiling point, with the South American country in the midst of one of the Western Hemisphere's worst humanitarian crises in recent memory.