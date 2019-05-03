Asia Pacific stocks slip; Wall Street declines for second day

Stocks in Asia Pacific slipped in Friday morning trade, following a second day of losses overnight on Wall Street as investors continued to grapple with recent comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

In South Korea, the Kospi declined 0.11% in early trade, as shares of industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics slipped 0.33%.

Australia's ASX 200 slipped 0.18% as the sectors traded mixed.

Markets in Japan and China are closed for holidays.